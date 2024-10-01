'Stop dithering': Climate-conscious B.C. seniors call for government action
Concerned seniors organized climate protests across Canada on Tuesday, including “rocking chair rallies” outside the constituency offices of two B.C. politicians.
Participants in the inaugural Seniors for Climate event – which was planned to coincide with National Seniors Day – are worried about the growing threat rising global temperatures pose to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, said 78-year-old organizer Lynne Kent.
“We all need to pay attention to what’s going on and do our part to save the planet,” she said. “That’s the bottom line, isn’t it?”
Kent has a background in mediation and conflict resolution, but has been spending her retirement years picking fights with the government, demanding more investment in alternative energy sources and fewer subsidies for Canadian oilfields.
"We're exploiting our own country – doing damage within the country with the oil extraction – and sending it around the world to harm other countries," she said.
The seniors taking part in Tuesday’s events are hoping to use their sway – as the “most significant demographic that votes,” Kent said – to advocate on behalf of younger generations. A news release from Seniors for Climate urges those in power to "stop dithering" and decrease the country's reliance on fossil fuels.
Events scheduled in B.C. include rocking chair sit-ins at the constituency offices of MLAs Sheila Malcolmson in Nanaimo and Brittny Anderson in Nelson, plus a larger protest outside the provincial legislature.
In Vancouver, organizers have put together a "Climate Crawl" on Granville Island – inspired by the East Vancouver Culture Crawl – with film screenings, line dancing, a choir performance and free snacks.
Kent said they will also be handing out template letters that attendees can use to put pressure on their municipal, provincial and federal politicians.
Organizers intend to make Seniors for Climate an annual event, and have even bigger plans for next year, according to Kent, who is involved in more than half a dozen environmental groups and women’s organizations, and has no intention of slowing down in her old age.
“I’m very proud to be 78,” she added. "I think it's a privilege to get this far – absolutely, in this climate.”
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz clash at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are going head to head tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
Netanyahu says Iran 'made a big mistake,' vows retaliation following attack on Israel
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Number of Iranian targets 'on the table' following attacks on Israel, ambassador says
Israel's ambassador to Canada says the international community needs to send a 'concise, concentrated, focused message to the Iranian regime,' following attacks on Israel Tuesday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
