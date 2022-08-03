Still waiting for your gas rebate cheque? It should be in the mail, ICBC says

Nearly three million gas rebate cheques have been delivered or are in the mail, according to British Columbia's public auto insurer.

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. told CTV News Wednesday that it met its deadline of having all cheques to Canada Post by the end of July.

In an email, ICBC said all 2.8 million rebates for $110 have been printed and sent to the federal mail delivery service.

Those who haven't got their cheques yet should keep an eye on their mailboxes in the coming days.

A total of 3.5 million insured drivers will receive the one-time rebates, promised back in March in response to climbing gas prices the month before.

Some of those customers got their cash a bit faster. ICBC said 25,000 customers were signed up for direct deposit, and another 573,000 got the rebates through their credit cards.

The remaining 2.8 million or so – who pay their insurance bills through debit, cash or payment plans, or whose credit cards couldn't be processed – had to wait for the cheque in the mail.

The program, which was prompted by rising gas prices blamed by corporations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, will cost the province $396 million.

B.C. opted not to follow the lead of other provinces that chose to reduce taxes on gas, and ICBC said there are no plans for a second cheque, despite the fact that gas prices reached new heights in the months that followed.