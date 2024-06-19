Still no charges in Surrey woman's killing as police confirm ID

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the woman killed in Surrey's Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend, but are still working to secure charges against their suspect.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 30-year-old Tory Dunn was killed Sunday night at a home near 182A Street and Parsons Drive.

"Our thoughts are with Tory's family and the community," Staff Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said in a statement. "We are committed to advancing this investigation to determine all the circumstances surrounding this senseless act."

Surrey RCMP officers arrested a suspect in the area after Dunn's killing on Sunday, and he remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. IHIT said the man has been charged in an unrelated incident, but not in Dunn's death.

Grieving family members identified the deceased earlier this week on social media as Tori Dunn, and said she had been the victim of a violent home invasion.

Homicide investigators – who had not commented on the case prior to Wednesday – have not publicly confirmed a home invasion took place, or provided any other details on the circumstances of the crime.

IHIT did confirm Dunn's legal name was spelled Tory, not Tori.

The victim was the owner of Dunn Right Landscaping Services. In a statement, loved ones remembered the 30-year-old as a devoted friend and family member who "lit up the room with her smile and laugh."

"She is loved more than words," the family's statement said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the killing, and asked anyone with information – including surveillance video captured in the area of 182A street and Parsons Drive – to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.