Kelowna has lifted part of its evacuation order around the site of a fatal crane collapse, but the city says it may be several days before the order is fully rescinded.

What remains of the crane is being disassembled in stages and with the first part complete, some businesses can resume and residents can return.

The city says power has been out since Monday and people returning can expect to find spoiled food in their fridge or freezer.

Five men were killed when the construction crane collapsed, four workers at the site, and one man in a neighbouring building.