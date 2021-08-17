B.C. Interior communities of Ewing and Killiney Beach devastated by White Rock Lake wildfire
B.C. wildfire fighters get trained on rattlesnake safety
B.C. wildfires: Nearly 23,000 properties now on evacuation alert
Coquihalla Hwy. reopened but drivers told 'no stopping' due to wildfires
Animal hospital houses dozens of pets as West Kelowna residents flee homes due to wildfire
Dozens of homes lost as wicked winds fan flames across B.C.'s Southern Interior
Strong winds cause B.C. wildfires to grow overnight; more in forecast
Monte Lake, B.C., resident loses Wayne Gretzky rookie card in wildfire
Eastgate residents near Manning Park ordered to evacuate as Garrison Lake wildfire jumps Hwy. 3
Vancouver air quality ranked worst of world's major cities; drone video shows smoky skies
Travel warning: Tourists told not to visit parts of B.C.'s Interior as wildfires worsen
B.C. government advice: What to do if under an evacuation order or alert