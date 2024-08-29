Star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts returns to the B.C. Lions

Star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is heading back to the struggling B.C. Lions.

The Lions announced Thursday they have agreed to terms on a contract with Betts, the CFL's reigning top defensive player, for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old Montreal native was cut by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday after contributing two solo tackles and one sack over three NFL pre-season games.

He inked a one-year deal with the NFL club shortly after his contract with the B.C. Lions expired in February.

"I’m grateful to the Detroit organization for giving me an opportunity," Betts said in a release. "Now I’m excited and focused on resuming my career in British Columbia with a team ready to win right away.

"Our locker room is full of outstanding players and individuals, plus my wife Camile and I are very excited to get back in the community with all of our great football friends."

Betts had a CFL-high 18 sacks last season, marking the most ever by a Canadian player, and recorded a career-high 44 tackles (three for loss), four forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

The six-foot-three 250-pound athlete rejoins a B.C. team that has lost five games in a row. The Lions (5-6) will look to get back on track Saturday when they host the surging Ottawa Redblacks (7-2) in Victoria.

"Our organization is thrilled for the opportunity to bring back one of our players," said Lions co-general manager Neil McEvoy. "Mathieu’s credentials will continue to elevate our defence and it speaks volumes that he was given the chance to compete for a spot in the National Football League."

Betts signed as a free agent with B.C. ahead of the 2022 season. He had 29 defensive tackles and seven sacks across 18 regular-season games in his first year with the Lions.

He had 13 defensive tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 19 games over two seasons with Edmonton (2019, 2021) after the Elks selected him third overall at the 2019 CFL draft.

Betts had an outstanding university career before joining the CFL, helping the Laval Rouge et Or win Vanier Cup titles in 2016 and 2018. He won the J.P. Metras Trophy as U Sports outstanding defensive lineman in each of his final three seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.