Stanley Park train returning without wheelchair-accessible car

The long-awaited return of the Stanley Park train is happening later this month, but not all of the cars will be running – and not all children will be able to participate.

According to Vancouver’s Park Board, the are no accessible trains this year, something that was available in previous years.

“Unfortunately, we won't be able to accommodate wheelchairs this year due to equipment constraints,” the board said in a statement.

Normally there are four locomotives and 13 carriages that operate. This year, only one locomotive and three cars are available after extensive repairs were needed.

According to Mayor Ken Sim, the decision was out of his control.

"The only reason we don't have a mobility accessible carriage is supply chain issues,” said Sim.

Hilary Thomson is a mother of four, and one of her daughters uses a wheelchair. The family has gone on the train multiple times in the past.

"It feels very, very hurtful,” Thomson said. "I think (my daughter) would tell you in no certain terms how hurtful and excluded she feels when she can't participate.”

She said the decision to move ahead with bringing the train back without waiting for an accessible option shows a lack of empathy.

“The city has an accessibility plan that they’re committed to making, and you've really got to wonder in our rush to get 'swagger' back into the city if we're neglecting the core plans,” Thomson added.

Tom Digby, a park board commissioner with the Green party, believes it’s a case of the mayor rushing into things.

"The mayor and ABC team really over-promised and kind of under-delivered,” Digby said. “Accessibility is a total priority for mobility issues across the city, all our facilities, our swimming pools, libraries.”

Tickets for the train are already sold out after more than 23,000 were scooped up in under 90 minutes on Thursday.

Even for those not riding the train, Bright Nights is open for families to attend by donation, something Jeff Sauvé of the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund hopes isn’t forgotten.

"It’s not surprising that they sold out so quickly, this is a cherished family tradition, the train is a big part of that – but I also want to remind everyone that the event is still happening, Bright Nights is still happening even if you don't have a train ticket.,” said Sauvé.

Proceeds from the Bright Nights event go towards the Burn Fund, which supports victims treated for burn injuries and their families.

The event has gone on for 26 years thanks to firefighters volunteering their time.