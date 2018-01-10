

CTV Vancouver





The stabbing death of an amateur photographer on the Stanley Park seawall nearly one year ago was premeditated, police believe.

Vancouver police made the announcement a day after it was made public that a first-degree murder charge had been laid in the death of Lubomir "Lubo" Kunik.

The 61-year-old was found on the seawall near Second Beach in February suffering from stab wounds. The dog walker who made the grim discovery called 911.

Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere, 29, has been charged in the case.

Court records show a man with the same name and age has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for firearms possession, break and enter, robbery and uttering threats.

Lagimodiere is being held in custody pending another scheduled appearance later this month.

Officials have provided few details about the suspect and his connection to the victim, but said they do not believe it was a hate crime. The break in the case came from a forensic link uncovered in March, police said.

Supt. Mike Porteous told reporters the suspect has had a "challenging life," and that he remembered Lagimodiere from years ago.

He added that Lagimodiere is not considered a suspect in another attack in Stanley Park that occurred just months before the Kunik killing.

An elderly man was taken to hospital after being attacked in a parking lot near Brockton Oval in November 2016. A lanky man was caught on surveillance camera walking away from the scene, and although police released a clip of the person of interest, the case remains open.

Police said the incident appeared to be random.