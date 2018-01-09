

CTV Vancouver





Nearly one year after amateur photographer Lubomir Kunik was stabbed to death in Stanley Park, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed one count of first-degree murder has been approved against Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere.

Lagimodiere appeared in court Monday and is being held in custody pending another scheduled appearance later this month.

The 61-year-old stabbing victim was found dead on the seawall near Second Beach in February 2017. A man discovered Kunik's body while walking a dog in the park.

An online obituary describes the deceased as a professor and explorer who "shared his experiences through his lifelong passion for photography, and elaborate and entertaining stories."

Kunik's murder left many in the community shocked and alarmed, occurring just a few months after another seemingly random attack elsewhere in the park that left an elderly man in hospital.

A person of interest was located and questioned the night of the murder, but it's unclear if he is the same person who has been charged.

Police have yet to respond to a request for information from CTV News.