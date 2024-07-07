Man found dead in Hope, homicide team called in

A man was found dead in Hope Friday, prompting a homicide investigation.

Local Mounties were dispatched to the 900-block of Old Hope Princeton Way some time in the evening, according to a media release.

“Frontline police officers attended the scene and located the body of a 46-year old man, whose death appeared to be the result of homicide,” the Integrated Homicde Investigatoin Team wrote in a statement Sunday.

The victim is a 46-year-old man from Chilliwack whose identity is not being released, pending notification of his next of kin.

“Initial evidence suggests this was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public,” the statement from IHIT continued.

Few details were provided, including where the victim was found and why police believe the death to be suspicious. However, investigators are appealing for witnesses and information. Anyone who thinks they can assist is urged to call 1-877-551-4448.