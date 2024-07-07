'Incredible honour': Mick Jagger dines at famous Vancouver restaurant

A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.

On Saturday, Mick Jagger himself dined at Vij’s.

“Had the incredible honor of hosting the legendary Mick Jagger at Vij’s last night!” chef and owner Vikram Vij wrote in a social media post Sunday.

“An unforgettable evening filled with great conversations, laughter, and of course, amazing food.”

The icon was in town after the Rolling Stones performed at BC Place on Friday. It was the Stones first show in Vancouver in almost two decades, having last rocked at BC Place in 2006.

“Thank you, Mick, for gracing us with your presence!” Vij wrote.

The Cambie Street restaurant is no stranger to high-profile guests. In February, Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit at Vij’s. B.C. singer Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato also dined at the restaurant that night.