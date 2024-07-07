VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Incredible honour': Mick Jagger dines at famous Vancouver restaurant

    Vancouver chef Vikram Vij and Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger are pictured at Vij's on Saturday, July 6. (Courtesy: @vijsrestaurant/Instagram) Vancouver chef Vikram Vij and Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger are pictured at Vij's on Saturday, July 6. (Courtesy: @vijsrestaurant/Instagram)
    Share

    A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.

    On Saturday, Mick Jagger himself dined at Vij’s.

    “Had the incredible honor of hosting the legendary Mick Jagger at Vij’s last night!” chef and owner Vikram Vij wrote in a social media post Sunday.

    “An unforgettable evening filled with great conversations, laughter, and of course, amazing food.”

    The icon was in town after the Rolling Stones performed at BC Place on Friday. It was the Stones first show in Vancouver in almost two decades, having last rocked at BC Place in 2006.

    “Thank you, Mick, for gracing us with your presence!” Vij wrote.

    The Cambie Street restaurant is no stranger to high-profile guests. In February, Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit at Vij’s. B.C. singer Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato also dined at the restaurant that night.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vij's (@vijsrestaurant)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News