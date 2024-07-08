B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend

VANCOUVER
    Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.

    More than 40 heat warnings remain in place across B.C. Monday morning, with moderate summer temperatures expected later in the week.

    "A strong ridge of high pressure over the region has ushered in very high temperatures," Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather warning says, adding a "moderate risk to public health" remains.

    While Metro Vancouver is expected to see a drop in temperatures starting Wednesday – with a high of 25 C in the forecast for that day – B.C.'s Interior won't start getting relief from the heat until later in the week. ECCC says temperatures will start to moderate on Thursday, but will generally remain elevated through the rest of the week.

    In Kamloops, for example, Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with a high of 41 C predicted. On Wednesday, temperatures will drop slightly, but highs are still expected to reach 38 C.

    Meanwhile, in Lytton, it could get as hot as 42 C on Tuesday, according to ECCC's forecast.

    The federal weather agency is expected to give an update on Western Canada's persisting "hot weather conditions" Monday.

    Cooling centres opened

    As Metro Vancouver manages high heat, some cities have opened cooling centres in community centres and libraries. An information bulletin issued by the City of Vancouver said misting stations and wading pools are also operating.

    "Make a plan to stay cool," Vancouver's bulletin said. "When possible, use an air conditioner to cool your home or individual rooms in your home. Take cool baths or showers, wear a wet shirt or apply damp towels to your skin, open windows at night and close windows, blinds and curtains during the day. If you can't stay cool at home, visit malls, neighbourhood spaces, or public cooling centres."

    The city also reminded residents to drink plenty of water and to check on family members, neighbours and friends who are vulnerable to heat. Those most affected by extreme temperatures include seniors, people who live alone, those with pre-existing health conditions, people who use substances, homeless people, and those with limited mobility.

    Other municipalities, including Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey and Coquitlam, also activated cooling centres as a result of the heat wave.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy 

