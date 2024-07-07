Man faces several charges after 'crime spree' in Langley: RCMP

A Surrey man is facing several charges after he went on a “crime spree” in Langley on Friday, according to local Mounties.

The Langley RCMP says it was first called after a reported carjacking in the 20200 block of 64 Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A woman reported a suspect assaulted her as she was exiting her vehicle, who then got into the car and drove off in an “erratic manner,” police said.

The stolen vehicle was then involved in a crash with two other vehicles a short distance away, at 200 Street and 64 Avenue, according to the detachment.

“After this collision, the suspect exited the stolen vehicle and attempted to carjack other vehicles in the area but was unsuccessful,” the Langley RCMP wrote in a news release issued Sunday. “The suspect then fled the area on foot.”

Not long after, a report came in that a five-tonne truck had been stolen near 196 Street and Willowbrook Drive.

“Langley RCMP continued to receive several 911 calls to report the same stolen five-tonne truck being driven in a dangerous and erratic manner,” the detachment wrote.

Police say they finally stopped the suspect after he crashed the truck into several parked vehicles in the 7200 block of 200 Street. An officer drove his cruiser into the truck’s front wheel to disable it, and the driver was arrested upon exiting the stolen vehicle, according to Mounties.

“The coordinated response by front-line officers together with the numerous 911 calls from the public regarding this incident allowed police to apprehend the accused in a timely manner,” said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom, in the release.

Edward Joseph Biwer, 33, is now charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count each of robbery, mischief, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, and failing to stop after an accident.

Anyone with dash camera, cell phone or surveillance video of the incident is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.