B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC

Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In an update Sunday morning the weather agency reiterated that the high temperatures are considered a “moderate risk to public health.” Daytime highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s, while overnight lows will hover around 17 C.

“A building ridge of high pressure over the region is ushering in very high temperatures,” the warning says.

“Daytime high temperatures are expected to moderate to the mid to high 20's starting Wednesday, but warm weather will likely persist.”

Cities, including Vancouver, have opened cooling centres in response. People – particularly those who are most at-risk of heat-related illness – are urged to monitor for symptoms. Seniors, people with disabilities, those with pre-existing health conditions and mental illnesses and drug users are among the most vulnerable.

“Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, unusually dark urine) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies,” the weather agency says.

Warnings are in effect for dozens of regions across the province. The BC Wildfire Service says the stretch of hot and dry weather brings an elevated risk for new fires to start and is urging everyone to heed fire bans and to report wildfires or risky activity by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.