VANCOUVER -- Big White Ski Resort says it has fired “a number” of staff after a cluster of 60 cases of COVID-19 was discovered earlier this week.

Michael Ballingall, the senior vice-president for the Kelowna, B.C., resort, says in an email reply the staff were let go either for violating the provincial health officer's orders or the resort's own contracts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ballingall says the resort has a zero-tolerance policy on such matters, while he wouldn't say how many people were let go.

A statement posted on the resort's website says it requires all staff to sign a health declaration before starting work each day and to follow all provincial health rules.

The Interior Health authority says most of the spread of the illness was related to large households, social gatherings and shared housing at the resort that's home to more than 150 staff each ski season.

It says everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 at Big White is required to self-isolate and public health workers are following up with their close contacts while testing at the resort is ongoing.