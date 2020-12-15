VANCOUVER -- Interior Health has announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Big White.

In a release, the authority said it has identified 60 cases, mostly from transmission related to shared housing, and all are now required to self-isolate.

“Large households and social gatherings appear to be responsible for much of the COVID-19 transmission related to this cluster. This highlights the importance of limiting social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors,” the release said.

Despite the cluster, the authority says the risk of transmission is low for families and individuals who visit the ski resort as long as they “stick to their immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering with people outside their immediate bubble.”

On Monday, the vice president of Big White Ski Resort, Michael Ballingall, confirmed to CTV News that members of Interior Health had been to the mountain for testing.

He said the positive cases have “scared” some of the young staff members.

“These young people have had a wake up call that yes, they can get it too, their friends might have gotten it and even if you don’t have it or haven’t tested positive, if you're in close contact and have been contacted by Interior Health through contract tracing, you have to isolate,” Ballingall told CTV News.