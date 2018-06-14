

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a stabbing at a popular hotel in Surrey, B.C. that left one person seriously hurt early Thursday morning.

The victim was stabbed inside the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at around 5:30 a.m., triggering a heavy police response in the area involving more than a dozen RCMP cruisers.

It’s unclear what led up to the attack, which left the victim in hospital with serious injuries.

A witness who's staying at the hotel told CTV News he woke up to a commotion outside his room, followed by a man screaming, "I'm bleeding, I'm bleeding."

"I didn't come out because I know better," said the guest, who asked to be identified only as Chris. "I waited. The next voices I heard were the police in the hallway."

Another hotel guest said she came down for breakfast Thursday morning and saw blood all over the lobby, including on a chair and at the check-in desk.

Despite the intense police presence in the area, officers have not been able to locate a suspect. The stabber is believed to be a dark-skinned man with a shaved head.

The Surrey RCMP detachment said the incident appears to be isolated, and "there is no risk to the public."

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim