    • Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected

    Southbound traffic is pictured on the Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish, B.C., on May 20, 2024. (CTV News) Southbound traffic is pictured on the Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish, B.C., on May 20, 2024. (CTV News)
    Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.

    Drivers travelling the highway were warned to expect major delays into the evening due to the collision, which occurred approximately 24 kilometres north of Squamish, B.C.

    A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services says four ground ambulances and one air ambulance were dispatched to the motor vehicle incident at approximately 2:53 p.m.

    The agency could not comment on the condition of the two patients taken to hospital. 

    The incident was reported to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which posted it on social media around 3:15 p.m.

    "Expect major delays in both directions," DriveBC warned.

