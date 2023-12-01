Special weather statement warns of high tides on B.C.'s South Coast

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of extremely high tides on British Columbia's South Coast this weekend.

The weather service says low atmospheric pressure and seasonally high tides will combine to produce elevated water levels from mid- to late-morning on Saturday and Sunday.

Coastal areas of Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Islands and southern Vancouver Island are at risk of minor flooding, the agency says.

The anticipated arrival of an atmospheric river system early next week means the highest risk of flooding will come Sunday, with elevated water levels likely to persist until Tuesday, according to the weather statement.

Gale warnings are also in effect for all marine areas of the South Coast, with southwest winds expected to reach a peak of 45 knots off western Vancouver Island Friday night before easing to 35 knots Sunday and Monday.

Ocean swells are forecasted to reach six metres off Vancouver Island Friday night, subsiding to five metres Saturday afternoon.

B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is urging residents to take precautions ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall next week.

The ministry has issued a bulletin warning residents of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley to expect the stormy weather to last until Dec. 7.

The warning comes just over two years after a series of atmospheric rivers triggered landslides and flooding in the South Coast that killed five people and cut off highway access to the rest of the province.