

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Park Board has decided not to introduce pay parking at a popular West Side beach this summer, saying the controversial plan is no longer required to balance the budget.

Last month, the board announced those who want to park near the water at Spanish Banks Beach would have to start paying $3.50 an hour, or $13 per day. The charges would apply only during peak season, the board said.

Following criticism from the public, the park board said the new fees would start six weeks later than initially suggested, and that parking would be free between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to lessen the policy's impact on regular park goers.

Still, the decision was not popular.

A petition posted on Change.org was signed by 12,000 people, many of whom were against the plan because the park is hard to access by transit. Others wrote that it was another example of how unaffordable Vancouver has become.

In a statement Wednesday, the city said a thorough investigation was conducted and the board decided to put the plan on hold, at least for this year. The board said the revenue that would be generated by paid parking spots is not required to balance this year's budget.

When the project was first approved, concerns were raised by park board commissioners about the lack of transit alternatives.

"Additional work is required with our transportation partners to find suitable options," the board's statement said.

The city has not ruled out the possibility that parking meters will be installed in the future.

"The Park Board will review operational and financial considerations next year and will carefully consider submissions from residents concerned about access and affordability to beaches with limited transit options for families and persons with low incomes," the statement said.

The board said access for residents and visitors is a priority, but added that more than 40 per cent of its funding comes from fees and charges.