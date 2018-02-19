The Vancouver park board has revised its plan to introduce pay parking at a popular West Side beach amid outcry from residents who say it would make using the space unaffordable.

Earlier this month, the board announced that those who want to park near the water at Spanish Banks Beach Park would have to start paying $3.50 an hour or $13 a day. The charges were originally meant to apply during peak season, between April and the end of September.

On Monday, however, the park board delayed implementing the fees by six weeks in "consideration of the extensive public feedback received."

Pay parking at Spanish Banks will now begin during the May long weekend and end on Labour Day. Parking will remain free for the rest of the year.

Early-morning parking between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. will be free even during peak season in a bid to mitigate the impact of the new fees on dog owners and other regular park users.

The park board said it will also ramp up its promotion of an $87 peak season parking pass that will allow beach-goers unlimited parking for what amounts to about $0.80 a day.

The amended plans came the same day a Change.org petition opposing the parking fees reached more than 10,000 signatures.

"Spanish Banks is long and has a great deal of parking. People come to Spanish Banks by car because it is by far the easiest way to get there, especially for large families, the elderly, disabled or people with (barbecues) or other beach gear," a group called Vancouver Beach Lovers said in the petition.

"This is a special place for people to come and go and enjoy the spectacular natural beauty of our city without having to put our hand in our pocket. It’s a rare treat. Let’s keep this area free for all."

The park board also said staff will "monitor the effectiveness of these measures," which are meant to fund improvements to the park.

"More than 40 (per cent) of the Park Board’s operating budget is funded by fees and charges," the board said. "Pay parking is a critical source of revenue, providing funding for the maintenance, security, and cleanliness of all of our parks and facilities."

Located in West Point Grey, Spanish Banks is currently the last beachfront in Vancouver with free parking.

Starting May 19, the parking rates there will be the same as peak season fees at other popular destinations such as Kitsilano Beach, Queen Elizabeth Park and Stanley Park.

Those places saw a rate increase from $3.25 an hour to $3.50 last year.