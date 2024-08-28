VANCOUVER
    • 'Someone out there has the key': B.C. family appeals for new tips in Trina Hunt murder

    Three years after authorities found the body of Trina Hunt, her family is pleading with the public for tips that could help bring her killer to justice.

    The family is also continuing to offer a hefty reward of $50,000 for information that leads to criminal charges in the case.

    "We have gone far too long with no answers," Hunt's brother, Brad Ibbott, said in a statement Wednesday.

    "We are crushed that still, today, no one is in custody for the murder of Trina. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and beyond, but our journey is far from over."

    Hunt's husband told police she vanished after leaving their Port Moody home on Jan. 18, 2021. Authorities found the 48-year-old's remains near the Fraser Valley community of Hope months later, on March 29.

    In his statement, which was released by homicide investigators, Ibbott described the family's ongoing pain living without his sister.

    "We think of Trina often – her infectious smile, her love for laughter, and her genuine caring nature," he said. "We carry on some of Trina’s traditions in an attempt to keep her memory alive by baking her famous snow-capped candy cane dipped chocolate brownies, savoring a glass of her favorite wine, Chaberton’s Bacchus and honouring her with her favorite Coconut cake on her birthday."

    In a news release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the case remains under "active investigation."

    In June 2022, video circulated on social media showing officers arresting Hunt's husband, Iain Hunt, in the driveway of the home they shared.

    He was released without charges shortly after. Authorities have not shared any details on why he was taken into custody.

    In his statement, Ibbott urged anyone who knows anything about Hunt's homicide to come forward and help bring the family closure.

    "We are still searching for answers, and we know someone out there has the key to help us bring those responsible to justice," he said.

    • Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak

      A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.

    • Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal

      Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.

