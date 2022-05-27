Someone left an 'explosive device' on the side of the road in West Kelowna

Mounties say a suspicious device found on the side of a road in West Kelowna Thursday was, in fact, an explosive.

In a news release the West Kelowna RCMP said the device was found Thursday morning on Bartley Road. Officers stayed at the scene through the day, and the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit was brought in to help.

The next day, the RCMP confirmed that what had been found was an explosive device, but did not give any further information on what type of explosive.

It was destroyed, Mounties said in a statement Friday.

The case is still under investigation, and Mounties ask those who know more to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP detachment said no further details would be released "in order to protect the integrity of the investigation."