Some of B.C.'s current COVID-19 restrictions are about to expire. What's next?

Some of the restrictions put in place in British Columbia as cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in the province are set to expire on Tuesday, but health officials have hinted that some COVID-19 orders will be extended.

Nothing has been confirmed ahead of the Jan. 18 deadline, but last week, the provincial health officer said the Omicron wave is expected to last several more weeks.

In a modelling update Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said she thinks the peak is behind us, but based on what's happened elsewhere, it's likely that many more will get sick.

Still, she said officials are looking at which activities paused in December are able to resume, now that all businesses are required to have safety plans in place.

So far, it's unclear what will change on Tuesday, but last week it seemed likely that restrictions prohibiting certain indoor activities would be extended.

Henry said the rules barring personal indoor gatherings of more than the hosts plus 10 guests, as well as indoor events like wedding and funeral receptions, were "likely to remain unchanged for now."

As for what will be called off, Henry has been tight lipped.

According to the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees, nightclubs and bars should be able to reopen now that they have proper protocols in place again.

In the latest round of restrictions, movie theatres, arenas and other venues were allowed to reopen, but only at 50 per cent capacity. Those industries will be watching for updates Tuesday, as will Vancouver Canucks fans who've seen home games postponed by the NHL over the capacity rule.

Gym and fitness centre owners too will be waiting to find out whether they can reopen, though many plan to do so, or already have done so, despite the rules. Owners can be fined $2,300 for defying the public health orders, but some have decided it's worth the risk of financial penalty.

Also up for expiry or renewal on Tuesday is the rule limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people, with distancing or barriers in place.

These restrictions were put in place on Dec. 22, in addition to others announced or extended on Dec. 20.

Those measures were extended until Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m., though it's possible they will be extended beyond that.

That list is as follows:

limits on indoor personal gatherings to the household plus 10 individuals, or the household plus one other household, if all are 12 and older and fully vaccinated;

requirement of B.C. Vaccine Card to access organized events of all sizes, and QR codes must be scanned;

requirement of restricted movement between tables anywhere where food and liquor is served, and of masks being worn when not seated;

limits on venues to 1,000 people or more to 50 per cent seated capacity, with mask requirements and scanning of B.C. Vaccine Card QR codes; and

prohibition of all sports tournaments until the order is no longer in effect.

That announcement also impacted all New Year's Eve gatherings, requiring organized events to be seated only, "with no mingling or dancing allowed."

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to give an update, but a time for that update had not been provided at the time this article is published.

The update will be streamed LIVE on CTVNewsVancouver.ca when it happens. Check the homepage for developing coverage on Tuesday.