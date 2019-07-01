

CTV News Vancouver





Health Canada is warning insulin pump users and health care professionals that some devices may be vulnerable to a cyberattack.

It's specifically older Medtronic MiniMed 508 and MiniMed Paradigm insulin pumps, distributed between 2010 and 2015, that may be affected. While the device's operation isn't affected, changes could be made to the pump's settings remotely, resulting in over-delivery of insulin, or insulin delivery being stopped altogether.

According to Medtronic, settings by an unauthorized person can only be changed if they know the pump's specific serial number, can connect wirelessly and have the right radio frequency equipment.

Health Canada has not received any reports of patients being affected by the potential security risk and says the risk to users is low.

Even in spite of the possible risk, the health agency says it's important for patients to not stop using their pump. Instead, they're encouraged to check to see if the model and software version is one that's affected. If it is, patients are encouraged to speak to their health care professional.

The health agency also recommends those with affected units pay close attention to their pump notifications, alarms and alerts.

According to Medtronic, 2,260 affected insulin pumps have been sold in Canada.

For a full list of affected devices, visit Health Canada's website.