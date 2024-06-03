Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack

Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.

In a news release Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 50-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Chehalis Drive near Garrison Boulevard on Sunday.

Investigators said the woman's death was deemed suspicious "based on observations made at the scene."

"IHIT investigators will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP's Serious Crime Unit to advance this investigation and determine what exactly happened," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. "We're asking anyone who has information or who had recent contact with the victim, to contact IHIT immediately."

IHIT said tips can be sent to their information line at 1-877-551-4448.