Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
In a news release Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 50-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Chehalis Drive near Garrison Boulevard on Sunday.
Investigators said the woman's death was deemed suspicious "based on observations made at the scene."
"IHIT investigators will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP's Serious Crime Unit to advance this investigation and determine what exactly happened," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. "We're asking anyone who has information or who had recent contact with the victim, to contact IHIT immediately."
IHIT said tips can be sent to their information line at 1-877-551-4448.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
'They need this protection': Trudeau gov't re-offers $1.5M for enhanced Pride security in Canada
For the second year, the federal government is offering up to $1.5M to Pride organizations across the country to fund enhanced security measures, amid a continued rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction, politics
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election.
AFN national chief blasts governments' inaction on fifth anniversary of MMIWG report
On the fifth anniversary of a national inquiry's report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is blasting all levels of government for what she calls slow progress to stop the crisis.
B.C. school district apologizes for asking students 'Should Israel exist?'
The Burnaby School District superintendent has issued an apology and launched an investigation after a Grade 6/7 class was presented with a question regarding the existence of Israel.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Vancouver Island
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is 'socked in' with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.
Kelowna
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Edmonton
This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
These are the improvements fans can expect to see at Commonwealth Stadium this year
The Edmonton Elks are getting ready to kick off the 2024 CFL season next week and fans will notice some new improvements to Commonwealth Stadium.
-
Two Edmonton sports teams are changing the start times of their games this Saturday so fans can watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers.
Calgary
Calgary home prices on the rise again as lower-priced listings remain in demand
As home prices continued to rise in Calgary, a limited supply of lower-priced listings forced sales numbers to decline slightly in May.
Family of 4-year-old with neurological disorder hopes to raise money for robotic walker
The family of a four-year-old girl with a rare neurological disorder is hoping to raise enough money to help her get a robotic walker.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Showers, thunderstorms, strong wind and funnel clouds possible in Calgary Monday
Most of southern Alberta can expect a decent start to their week, with warmer temperatures early in the day Monday.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Winnipeg
Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Winnipeg park: police
A Winnipeg woman was sexually assaulted while walking home in a Richmond West park.
Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
Regina
Five arrested following Regina home invasion
Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
Former Regina police superintendent named Saskatchewan's next chief coroner
The new Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan will be Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) community services division.
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
Saskatoon home left boarded up after morning house fire
A home on the 100 block of Avenue Q South has been left boarded up following a fire on Monday morning.
Toronto
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
Investigation underway after police officer involved in shooting in Scarborough
An investigation is underway after a police officer was involved in a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
'People should be preparing': TTC union says not enough progress made in talks ahead of Friday strike deadline
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC employees says little progress has been made in negotiations with just days left before a strike deadline, and they are advising people to plan to get around some other way.
Montreal
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
Hate crimes, assaults and vehicle thefts on the rise in Montreal: annual report
Hate crimes, assaults, and car thefts were among the crimes that saw significant increases from 2022 to 2023, according to the Montreal police (SPVM) annual review.
Ottawa
Child dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 last Friday
A young girl died has died from her injuries two days after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
Hudson's Bay asks city not to designate Rideau Street location as heritage property
The Hudson's Bay Company is asking the city not to designate the department store's location across from the Rideau Centre as a heritage property, for fear it would diminish its value for a future sale or redevelopment.
No 'murder hornets' in eastern Ontario, but sightings of European hornets increase
Across social media, there have been many sightings in the Ottawa Valley region of what are being described as giant hornets. Experts identify them as non-invasive European hornets.
Atlantic
'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP searching for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Kings County is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
Fire at Dartmouth, N.S., recycling facility deemed under control, no injuries reported
A fire at a recycling facility in Burnside – a business park in Dartmouth, N.S. – has been deemed under control, according to Halifax Regional Fire.
London
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
Listowel native comes close at Canadian Open
Listowel’s Corey Conners, almost became the second Canadian to win the Canadian Open in successive years. Conners was within a shot of the lead at Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamllton.
Kitchener
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
Guelph man stabbed outside home: police
Guelph police are investigating after a man was hurt in a stabbing outside of his home Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
N.L.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.