B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP

Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.

Officers with the West Shore RCMP responded to the disturbance at the intersection of Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford around 6:30 p.m.

In a statement, the RCMP detachment said the altercation occurred when the driver of a 1990 Suzuki Carry pickup truck sideswiped a 2010 Toyota Yaris.

When the two vehicles stopped at the intersection, the Suzuki driver approached the driver of the Yaris and tried to pull them out of the vehicle, according to police.

Officers on scene conducted an impaired driving investigation after determining the Suzuki driver – a 31-year-old Metchosin man – was exhibiting symptoms of alcohol intoxication, the RCMP said.

A roadside breath screening test yielded a "fail" reading, suggesting the driver's blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit, according to police.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days, the RCMP said.

"The victim was unharmed and informed police they did not wish to pursue assault charges in addition to the impaired driving charges the suspect was already facing," the statement said.