Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP

Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.

Police were called to a business on Highway 33 West in the Rutland area around 4 a.m. Sunday where the alarm had been triggered.

"When the police officer arrived, he witnessed the suspect making a chocolate sundae behind the counter,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Judith Bertrand said in a news release Monday.

"The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The detachment also provided a photo of the sundae in question melting on a countertop. The business is not named but there is a Dairy Queen on the block where the break-in occurred and the sundae appears to be in one of the chain's cups.

The suspect allegedly broke in through the front door and tried to steal from a locked fridge before helping themselves to the frozen treat.

"The suspect will be required to attend court in the next few weeks as significant damage was caused to the store," the statement from the detachment concluded.