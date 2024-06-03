Vancouver releases 5-year- plan to implement UNDRIP

It's been 10 years since the City of Vancouver began working toward reconciliation with local First Nations. Monday, it unveiled a new strategy recognizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The five-year action plan is meant to solidify Indigenous rights in the city and was crafted alongside the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.

“It's about putting our identity back on the map,” said Dennis Thomas-Whonoak, Tsleil-Waututh First Nation councillor.

“It's also about the rebuilding of Indigenous economies, and sometimes that comes with understanding who we are.”

The plan’s goal: improve Indigenous people's rights in the city.

It touches on things like affordable housing, providing power and sewage services so homes can be built.

“We have about 388 community members who are waiting for a house in our community right now,” said Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam First Nation.

“So working with the city and helping get those services to our community so we can build the houses which will free up housing in other areas."

The action plan also addresses issues such as improving First Nations relationships with Vancouver police.

It would give First Nations more control over doing business in the city, education and native art.

“It's almost like having that magic wand and saying 'Now you come to us and we'll share,” said Tsleil-Waututh First Nation councillor, Charlene Aleck Ts-Simtelot

“We've rolled up our sleeves, we've made it clear that our door is open for business"

The mayor and some city councilors were at Monday’s unveiling. They said they’re committed to the action plan. City council will vote on whether to adopt it later this month.