More than one home may have been targeted in overnight crime spree: Delta police

Multiple Tsawwassen homes or vehicles may have been targeted in an overnight crime spree, Delta police are warning residents.

In a news release Monday, the Delta Police Department said the community has been experiencing a recent increase in break-ins, which have often included garage door openers being taken from cars and used to enter garages.

On Monday, at about 4:20 a.m., a local reported to police that an unknown man and woman appeared to be removing property from their neighbour's garage and putting it into a minivan. The DPD said officers went to the area, but the suspects fled in the van.

At about 6 a.m., police spotted the van again and pulled it over. Police said the 36-year-old driver – a woman from White Rock – was arrested. Charges are being recommended and the woman remains in custody.

Police said the man was not in the van when they pulled it over and he has not been found.

"It is apparent from the property located in the van, that more than one residence and/or vehicle had been targeted in this overnight crime spree," the DPD's news release said, adding Tsawwassen residents are asked to check their cars and garages for missing property. "There is a likelihood the DPD has recovered your property."

Police said they're also investigating the theft of a white Ford Escape during that same timeframe.

"This stolen vehicle is likely the way the male was able to leave the area undetected by officers," the DPD's statement said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this overnight crime spree is asked to call Delta police at 604-940-7321.