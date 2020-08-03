VANCOUVER -- Officials say an allegedly impaired driver sparked a small wildfire in B.C. Saturday, with bystanders stepping in to contain the blaze until fire crews were able to put it out.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a Ford F150 pickup truck on Saturday evening in Lytton, B.C., after a vehicle drove off after crashing into a hydro pole.

The pole was toppled by the collision, fell over and sparked a small wildfire.

Mounties say local farmers helped contain the blaze before wildfire crews and the Lytton volunteer fire department, assisted by a helicopter, extinguished the flames.

The suspect truck was later located, and police say the driver failed a roadside breathalyzer test.

Police say in addition to having his licence suspended, the man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash, and could be held civilly liable for the costs of battling the wildfire.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 2, 2020.