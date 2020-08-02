VANCOUVER -- Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that sparked Sunday above the shores of Okanagan Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service tells Castanet.net it has received multiple calls about the fire, which was ongoing on the north end of the Rose Valley reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Three air tankers, as well as six BC Wildfire Service personnel were on the scene around 3 p.m., along with crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

The fire was highly visible from around the region, with residents posting photos of their views of the smoke on social media.

The fire was 0.5 hectares in size shortly before 3 p.m., according to the wildfire service, but witnesses told Castanet it had been growing quickly up to that point.

By 5 p.m., the fire had been added to the province's online wildfire dashboard with a size of 3 hectares. The cause of the fire was listed as unknown.

A spokesperson for the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire quickly.