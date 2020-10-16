VANCOUVER -- Weeks after Burnaby Mounties asked for the public's help to locate a slide that was stolen from a local elementary school, officers say it was recently found at a nearby home.

Late last month, Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News Vancouver the $6,000 slide was taken from Suncrest Elementary School property, in the southern part of the city.

It was the school that called police to report it missing on Sept. 14, just as classes were about to resume. But in an appeal for information, police said it could have been missing for weeks.

On Thursday, however, police said they received a tip after that public appeal, leading the Burnaby Youth Section to obtain a warrant and search a home close to the school. The slide was found there, and police are still investigating how the homeowners got it so no charges have been laid.

Unfortunately, police say, the slide is too damaged to be used in the playground again.

"We are aware of the impact that this theft had on children and families in our community so the fact that the slide can no longer be used is not the result we wanted," Kalanj said in a news release.

"We are thankful for the community support in this theft investigation which is ongoing."