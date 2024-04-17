SkyTrain service disrupted at multiple stations due to medical emergency

Transit users taking SkyTrain through Burnaby Wednesday were warned to expect service interruptions due to a medical emergency.

TransLink sent out an alert shortly before 11:30 a.m. saying the Expo Line was impacted between Joyce-Collingwood and Edmonds stations. No service was operating between them, meaning Patterson, Metrotown and Royal Oak stations were closed.

"Trains travelling from Waterfront Station will terminate at Joyce-Collingwood Station," TransLink's advisory said. "Trains travelling from Production Way-University and King George stations will terminate at Edmonds Station. Extra bus service is in place at affected stations."

The transit authority said extra staff, security and police will be at the impacted locations.

The Millennium and Canada lines weren't affected, TransLink said.

No details were given about the medical emergency, but TransLink said in a social media post at about 10:30 a.m. that a "track intrusion alarm" was delaying service.