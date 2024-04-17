VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • SkyTrain service disrupted at multiple stations due to medical emergency

    Expo Line SkyTrain at Commercial-Broadway Station is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Expo Line SkyTrain at Commercial-Broadway Station is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    Transit users taking SkyTrain through Burnaby Wednesday were warned to expect service interruptions due to a medical emergency.

    TransLink sent out an alert shortly before 11:30 a.m. saying the Expo Line was impacted between Joyce-Collingwood and Edmonds stations. No service was operating between them, meaning Patterson, Metrotown and Royal Oak stations were closed.

    "Trains travelling from Waterfront Station will terminate at Joyce-Collingwood Station," TransLink's advisory said. "Trains travelling from Production Way-University and King George stations will terminate at Edmonds Station. Extra bus service is in place at affected stations."

    The transit authority said extra staff, security and police will be at the impacted locations.

    The Millennium and Canada lines weren't affected, TransLink said.

    No details were given about the medical emergency, but TransLink said in a social media post at about 10:30 a.m. that a "track intrusion alarm" was delaying service. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed

    The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News