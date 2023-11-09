Skateboarding, keg-carrying and croissant-eating: 6 things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Outside of Remembrance Day events happening in Vancouver this weekend, there will also be plenty of parties, festivals and markets to check out. After commemorating the past, here are some events to look forward to.

Billed as an all-inclusive skateboarding event, the 7 GEN Skate Festival will take over the PNE Forum on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the two-day festival at 2901 E Hastings St. range from $19-49 and will get you access to amateur and professional skateboarding contests as well as a concert series Saturday night featuring a line-up of local talent.

The weekend puts a strong focus on Indigenous-led events, including opening ceremonies, blessings and performances. The festival’s market will spotlight Indigenous artists among the more than 50 vendors, which will include skateboarding companies and clubs.

Saturday’s festivities run from noon to 10 p.m. while Sunday’s event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kick off the festival of lights at Bimini’s Pub and Lounge on Friday with a show featuring some of Vancouver’s best Bollywood drag talent.

The Diwali Extravaganza is hosted by “The premier Punjabi drag queen” Jolene Sloan. Featured performers include Julie Vu from Big Brother Canada Season 9, Shyenne Pepper and “the face and body of Desi drag” Ra.

Following the show, an after-party with desi beats will keep the good vibes going.

This will be the last weekend of the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl, which kicked off on Nov. 1 and will end on the 14th. Foodies are invited to “choose (their) own flaky adventure” and visit as many of the nearly two dozen participating bakeries and cafes as their hearts desire.

On this self-guided pastry tour of Metro Vancouver, participants have the chance to try limited-edition creations such as a caramel pumpkin spice croissant in Vancouver, a carbonara croissant in Port Moody or a cube-shaped pistachio croissant in New Westminster.

There are also prizes to be won for the most creative Instagram posts featuring the pastries.

Get ready to drink and compete like a Viking at North Vancouver’s Braggot Brewery on Saturday. What’s braggot? It’s a hybrid between beer and mead, and one of the oldest alcoholic beverages in the world, and you can try it as part of the North Shore Craft Beer Week festivities.

Saturday’s event, “a celebration of strength, stamina and accuracy,” features activities to prove your Viking abilities: keg carrying, axe throwing and stein holding. “We've also got giant Jenga, card games, darts and a beer pong tournament that will keep the party going all day long,” the event listing reads.

Geek out on comics at Heritage Hall in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Sunday.

The event features seven special guest comic book and graphic novel artists including the authors behind the Wolverine and Futurama comics. Tickets are $5 and the show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hourly door prizes.

Believe it or not, the holidays are around the corner. And what better way to get in the spirt than to stock up on locally made gifts at a craft fair.

More than 90 B.C. artists and vendors will be selling fine art, jewelry, candles and other hand-made goods at the Pacific Arts Market on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be live music to listen to as you browse.