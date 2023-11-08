How to commemorate Remembrance Day in B.C.'s 2 largest cities

Nearly three dozen Remembrance Day ceremonies and concerts will be taking place across Metro Vancouver on Nov. 11, as locals pay their respects to Canadian veterans and reflect on their service and sacrifices. Here’s a breakdown of events happening in the two biggest cities.

VANCOUVER

VICTORY SQUARE CEREMONY

A Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at Vancouver’s Victory Square at 200 West Hastings St. between 10 a.m. and noon. According to the city’s website, this is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver and attracts over 15,000 attendees each year.

It began in 1924, the same year a cenotaph was erected at Victory Square to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the First World War.

“This solemn ceremony includes the ‘Last Post,’ the ‘Lament,’ the fly-past, the change of the guard, the wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, military units, cadets, police, brass bands, and pipes and drums, and is befitting for the many tearful private moments of remembrance,” the city’s website reads.

STANLEY PARK CEREMONY

The Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park is just west of the Vancouver Aquarium and is where a ceremony will be held at 10:40 a.m.--sharp, according to organizers. Registration is not required to attend, and those who aren’t able to make it can watch it live streamed on the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre’s website.

Light refreshments will be served afterwards at a reception at the Vancouver Rowing Club, located at 450 Stanley Park Dr.

UBC CEREMONY

The University of British Columbia has held a Remembrance Day ceremony at its Vancouver campus since opening the War Memorial Gym, 72 years ago. Doors will open at 6081 University Blvd at 10 a.m., and the ceremony starts 45 minutes later. It will feature short readings and remarks from special guests as well as performances by UBC’s School of Music, according to the online listing. Attendees are being offered free parking at the north parkade, and a limited number of complimentary parking spots will be available to veterans and people with disability parking permits along the 6000 and 6100 blocks of University Boulevard.

CHOR LEONI CONERT

The choral ensemble Chor Leoni will be performing three concerts at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church, located at 1022 Nelson St., this Remembrance Day weekend. Tickets are free for active or retired veterans, otherwise they range from $20-70. [LINK)

Friday night’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m., and will be the first show of the group’s 32nd season. The other two shows are both happening on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.

“Through folk, pop, and modern choral works, you’re invited to listen, reflect on the cost of war, and heal through the search and hope for peace,” reads the performance description.

CHINATOWN PHOTOWALK

Local photographer Vincent Chan will be leading a four-hour photo walk on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the Chinatown War Memorial at 135 Keefer St.

The event is free to attend, and the goal is to “capture the importance of what our veterans have done and continue to do day in and day out for the safety of all Canadians,” according to the online listing. Organizers suggest attendees wear rain gear, as November in Vancouver “tends to be a bit wet.”

WOODWARDS VIGIL

A group named Coalition Against Bigotry is hosting a one-hour vigil at the Woodwards Atrium on Saturday night, start at 6:30 p.m. Organizers say it is to remember those died in all wars and occupations, as well as victims of hate and bigotry.

SURREY

VETERANS’ SQUARE CERMONY

Four Remembrance Day ceremonies are listed on the City of Surrey’s website, with the main one taking place at the Veteran’s Square.

The procession is set to start at 17710-56A Avenue at 10 a.m., with a service following 25 minutes later. A livestream of the ceremony will be available on the Heritage Surrey Facebook page as well.

WHALLEY’S ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 229 in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood, located at 102-10626 City Pkwy, will also be hosting a procession and service Saturday. The former starts at 10:25 a.m., with the later beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Among those in attendance with be the Surrey Board of Trade’s CEO Anita Huberman, who is an honourary captain of the Royal Canadian Navy.

CRESCENT ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION

Another Royal Canadian Legion in Surrey, the Crescent Beach location at 2642 128 St., has organized a procession and service. The start time for both is 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively.

SURREY CENTRE CEMETERY SERVICE

From 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, an event described as family friendly will be held at the Surrey Centre Cemetery at 16671 Old McLellan Road.

MUSEUM OF SURREY

In honour of Remembrance Day, the Museum of Surrey will be open to the visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. This year, a special exhibit called “Duty, Honour & Izzat,” will be on display until Nov. 14. According to the museum’s website, it commemorates the Indian efforts in the First World War.

“For many in Surrey, the exhibit’s inclusive telling of the iconic Canadian story of the poppy reveals a deep shared heritage,” reads the event listing.

Throughout Saturday, TransLink will be offering free transit to veterans, active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police and fire personnel, Canadian Coast Guard members, officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and BC Ambulance Service personnel. Those individuals can claim their free ride by presenting their badge, military ID, Veteran’s Service Card, or by appearing in uniform.