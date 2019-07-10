

Health Canada is warning sit-stand desk users that some models may be an injury hazard.

The workstations, which are desks that can be raised up, allow office workers to stand at their computers. In order to raise or lower them, some models have two handles and two hydraulic gas pressure cylinders.

If too much weight is put on them, however, Health Canada is warning that the gas cylinders can be separated and "forcefully discharged."

While no incidents have been reported in Canada – where around 4,000 of the affected workstations have been sold – one report of the cylinder discharging was noted in the United States. In that case, drywall was damaged but there were no injuries.

Several brand names could be affected, the warning states, including:

Adas Elevo Sit-to-Stand Desktop

K&A Manufacturing Helium Surface

3M Precision Standing Desk

Inscape WS: Skyrockit Height Adjustable Desk

Neutral Posture Ergonomics StandUp X1

Workrite Ergonomics Solace Desktop

Volante and IMOVR Ziplift

Affected models were sold between October 2016 and Feb. 15, 2019 and have lot numbers with the "VOL" as the last three letters. The affected lot numbers include:

16-######-VOL

17-######-VOL

18-######-VOL

19-######-VOL

Anyone with an affected workstation should contact supplier Knape & Vogt to arrange for a free in-home or office repair.