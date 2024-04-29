'He was watching from up above': Canucks comeback win takes on special meaning for grieving B.C. family
Carol Morin has been a regular at Lougheed Village Pub and Grill for decades.
“We moved to this area 27 years ago. We found this place by fluke. They called it The Dungeon,” said Morin, in her white Canucks jersey. “We walked over here and would watch all the games.”
On Sunday night, Carol was joined at a table with her daughter and grandson. Missing from the picture, however, was her late husband Robin.
“He enjoyed himself so much here,” said Morin.
“He’s here always with us too, so he’s never going to leave this place,” said Zach Nelson, Robin’s grandson. “Whether he’s here or not, he’s always going to be here.”
On Saturday, the pub held a celebration of life for Robin Morin, attended by over hundred friends, family and pub regulars.
“Everyone knew him, everyone here liked him,” said Zane Frost, Lougheed Pub and Grill general manager. “He was a man of the people so it was really good here to celebrate it and to be able to do it for his family, it was great.”
Robin watched nearly all Canucks games at the pub and was responsible for holding a remote control that triggered the pub’s red light and goal horn when the Canucks scored. The tradition was handed down to his daughter and grandson.
“When the playoffs started and having to hit this for the first time, I broke down,” said Shelley Nelson, Robin’s daughter.
Sunday's comeback win by the Vancouver Canucks took on extra meaning at the Lougheed Village Pub and Grill, which held a celebration of life this weekend for Robin Morin, a regular who watched nearly every game at the establishment.
The Canucks, playing with third-string goaltender Arturs Silovs in net, pulled off an improbable comeback.
Trailing 3-1 with just over three minutes to go in the game, the Canucks pulled Silovs to gain an extra attacker. Brock Boeser scored off an Elias Lindholm assist to make it 3-2 with two minutes, 49 seconds remaining.
Seconds later, the Canucks pulled Silovs again and Nashville nearly sealed it with a shot on the empty net that hit the post. When the Canucks gained possession, they advanced to the Predators zone where Boeser scored his 3rd goal of the night with just eight seconds remaining.
The Canucks started the overtime with all the momentum. Just over a minute into the extra frame, Conor Garland found Elias Lindholm in front who one-timed a shot past Juusi Saros, lifting the Canucks to a 4-3 overtrime win and 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
With their all-star goaltender Thatcher Demko considered week-to-week with a lower body injury, head coach Rich Tocchet revealed back-up Casey DeSmith would miss Game 4 with an undisclosed injury. DeSmith’s injury is not considered severe and Tocchet says he could be ready for Game 5 Tuesday night in Vancouver.
Rookie netminder Silovs filled in admirably stopping 27 of 30 shots.
Back at the pub, Shelley Nelson didn’t miss a beat with the red light shining and goal horn blaring, along with Carol and the entire pub celebrating the remarkable win.
“It was done for Robin,” said Morin. “It had to have been. He was watching from up above.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them
Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.
BREAKING International students will be allowed to work 24 hours a week starting in September
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says international students will be able to work off-campus up to 24 hours per week starting in September.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
French actor Gerard Depardieu released after questioning over alleged sexual assaults
French actor Gerard Depardieu was questioned by police on Monday in connection with alleged sexual assaults against two women on separate film sets, police sources said, and was released without charge.
In a world first, king-size cigarettes in Canada must feature one of these warnings starting Tuesday
Tobacco manufacturers have until Tuesday to ensure every king-size cigarette produced for sale in Canada has a health warning printed directly on it.
WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2024 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Anne Hathaway reveals she's now five years sober
Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.
Majority of aspiring homeowners awaiting rate cuts before buying: BMO survey
The majority of Canadians aspiring to buy a home say they will push their plans to next year or later to wait for interest rates to drop, a new survey shows.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
-
Historic church in one of Vancouver's most expensive neighbourhoods up for sale
A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.
-
'He was watching from up above': Canucks comeback win takes on special meaning for grieving B.C. family
Sunday's comeback win by the Vancouver Canucks had special meaning for Carol Morin and her family.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Skinner posts shutout, Oilers grind out 1-0 win to take 3-1 series lead over Kings
The Edmonton Oilers' offence wasn’t rolling Sunday night, but head coach Kris Knoblauch felt just fine knowing his goalie would get them to the finish line.
-
Company ordered to pay $360K in 2022 death of central Alberta worker
An oilfield equipment supply company has been ordered to pay $360,000 in connection with the death of a worker more than two years ago.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project ushers in new era for oilsands hub Fort McMurray
As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service
Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet, cold and snowy start to the week prompts weather warnings/statements
A low complex (multiple low-pressure systems) across the western Prairies and B.C. will create some challenging conditions over the next few days.
Lethbridge
-
RCMP in Coaldale, Alta., area conduct check stops, pull over more than 200 vehicles
Three locations, more than 200 vehicles pulled over – Mounties out of a southern Alberta detachment conducted a check stop operation on Friday night.
-
Bandits get hat trick from Logan Sawyer en route to 8-2 win over Okotoks
The Brooks Bandits got down to business Friday, defeating the Okotoks Oilers 8-2.
-
'No real winner' following first Alberta NDP leadership debate: political scientist
An Alberta political scientist said the NDP leadership hopefuls remained fairly even following the first of the party’s debates.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Jets forward Namestnikov hospitalized after taking puck to side of the head
Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan highlights preparations made ahead of wildfire season
Saskatchewan has brought in resources early to prepare for this year's fire season. A drier than normal summer is forecast with eleven fires currently active.
-
Here's when your street will be swept
Residential street sweeping in Regina is set to get underway this week with more than 1,000 kilometres of roadway expected to be cleaned over the next six weeks.
-
In a world first, king-size cigarettes in Canada must feature one of these warnings starting Tuesday
Tobacco manufacturers have until Tuesday to ensure every king-size cigarette produced for sale in Canada has a health warning printed directly on it.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools says budget increase won't cover growing enrollment or class complexity
Saskatoon’s public school board says that despite “record” funding from the province this year, the ministry’s allocation to the division doesn’t make the grade.
-
Saskatchewan highlights preparations made ahead of wildfire season
Saskatchewan has brought in resources early to prepare for this year's fire season. A drier than normal summer is forecast with eleven fires currently active.
-
Saskatoon care home workers escalating strike action
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon are escalating their strike action.
Toronto
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
-
'Don't use the phones': Ford tells Ontario's students
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Recycle your wine bottles and watch them transform into bridges, sidewalks
In a time of push for bigger and better infrastructure, Quebec researchers are working toward an environmentally friendly way to build bridges and construct sidewalks.
-
Rising costs make 'living with dignity' difficult for those with lower income
Over the past year, the rise in the cost of living has been most brutal for those with lower income, according to a new report.
Ottawa
-
Province to open new 'regional office' in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford announced the province will be opening a new regional office dedicated to Ottawa on Monday.
-
Ottawa looks to move photo radar and red light camera tickets out of provincial courts
A report for the city's finance and corporate services committee recommends the city implement an administrative penalty system for adjudicating parking and camera-based offences, with municipally appointed hearing officers adjudicating ticket disputes instead of the provincial courts system.
-
Encampments 'will not be tolerated' for expected pro-Palestinian demonstration: uOttawa
The University of Ottawa says it supports the freedom of expression on campus, but encampments and occupations 'will not be tolerated' ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration expected to take place on campus starting Monday.
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Police investigating alleged threat at Halifax West High School, students dismissing early
A high school in Halifax is dismissing students early Monday due to an alleged threat.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
London
-
Western and GTAs ratify agreement following two-week strike
A tentative agreement has been reached between Graduate Teaching Assistants (GTA) and Western University.
-
London man charged with sexual assault following alleged downtown incident
Police have charged a 20-year-old London man with sexual assault following an alleged incident downtown.
-
'I'm grateful for every new day': $20-million donation transforms LHSC cancer care
The Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre has officially been unveiled in London, Ont. As announced in November, the $20-million gift was left to the London Health Sciences Foundation from the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten.
Kitchener
-
Hidden camera found in Guelph home, man arrested
Police have arrested a 46-year-old Guelph man after a woman said she found a hidden camera and was hit with a bat several times.
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
Ontario to ban cellphones in schools starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
-
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.