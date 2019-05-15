

CTV News Vancouver





A Fisher-Price infant sleeping chair that Health Canada says has been linked to the deaths of more than 30 children in the United States is being recalled.

According to the agency, the "Rock 'n Play" sleeper is sold on Amazon.ca. Health Canada said the recall covers four models: GGD42, DMJ23, CMP94 and the Fisher-Price Deluxe Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper sold exclusively on Amazon. The model number of each product can be found on the side of one of the round hubs on the frame.

Fisher-Price has voluntarily recalled the products, but gave few details as to why.

"While we continue to stand by the safety of all of our products, given the reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to safety warnings and instructions, we’ve decided in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), that this voluntary recall is the best course of action," the company said on its website.

On its website, Health Canada said the sleeping chairs fail to meet Canada's Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations.

"As of May 9, 2019, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries related to the use of the product in Canada," the agency said. "In the United States, there have been over 30 reports of infant fatalities relating to the use of the product and similar Rock N' Play Sleeper products."

According to Health Canada, about 600 affected units were sold on Amazon.ca

Canadian customers who have purchased one of these items are advised to immediately stop using it and contact Amazon for a full refund.