Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict

Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.

Four people were arrested during the searches of two homes in Burnaby and one in Coquitlam, the RCMP announced in a statement Thursday.

Investigators also seized two handguns and multiple high-capacity magazines, as well as a large amount of cash, a vehicle and equipment used to make fake credit cards, according to police.

Those arrested have not been named publicly and police say charges are still pending while the investigation is ongoing.

"This is a significant seizure that not only included a large and bulk quantity of drugs, including fentanyl thought to be destined for trafficking, but also included firearms, ammunition, and vehicles involved in criminal activity," Burnaby RCMP Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere said in the media release.

"It is believed these seizures have disrupted a crime group not only involved in drug trafficking, but also planning violence against rival gangs involved in the B.C. gang conflict," he added.

Approximately 3,000 hydromorphone pills were among the drugs seized, as were methadone pills, police said.

The searches were carried out on March 22 and April 2 with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.