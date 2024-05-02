Vancouver to consider loosening moratorium on gambling expansions

A long-standing freeze on the number of gambling tables and machines allowed in Vancouver could be relaxed on behalf of the Parq Casino and Hastings Racecourse.

A staff report going before city council next week recommends loosening a moratorium on new or expanded gambling venues that's been in place since 2011.

The recommendation was prompted by "recent interest" from the B.C. Lottery Corporation in bringing more betting capacity to the Parq and Racecourse, according to the report.

Under the existing moratorium, the city cannot accept an application from the BCLC for the expansions – but the staff report recommends an amendment that would allow such proposals to be explored before councillors ultimately decide whether to approve or reject them.

"This approach aims to ensure council decisions are informed by sufficient detail to assess the impacts of expanding gambling at existing facilities … while keeping other elements of the moratorium intact," the report reads.

Applications for new casinos or other gambling venues would still be prohibited.

The Parq and Hastings Racecourse are currently the only two gambling venues in Vancouver, and contributed about $7.2 million in combined revenue to the city in the 2022-23 fiscal year, most of which came from the casino.

There are currently 600 slot machines and 61 gambling tables at the Parq, plus another 446 slot machines at Hastings Racecourse.

The scope of the expansion sought by the BCLC "has yet to be confirmed," according to the report, but the Crown corporation expects a bump in revenue if the application is allowed and subsequently approved.

"BCLC has projected the host local government share of potential increased revenues to be in the range of $2.6 million to $5 million," the report reads.

Staff acknowledged "known health and safety concerns" associated with gambling addictions – and even casino operations themselves, "at times" – but said Vancouver Coastal Health and the Vancouver Police Department would advise on any applications to increase betting capacity in the city.