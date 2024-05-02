Surrey crash leaves pedestrian with 'significant injuries': RCMP

A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey Thursday, according to authorities.

Mounties were called to the intersection of 150 Street and 102 Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of a collision.

"Upon arrival, one person with significant injuries was located," a brief notice from the detachment says.

"The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are on-scene working to determine the cause of the collision."

The Surrey RCMP issued a statement around 6 p.m., advising drivers to avoid the area and the taped-off intersection.

Video from the scene shows a single white sneaker can be seen in the road and a pickup truck with a damaged front end.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-61779.