Shots fired in Burnaby, burning vehicle found nearby

Shots rang out on a busy street in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.

Multiple calls came in around 12:10 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 4300 block of Dawson Street, Burnaby RCMP said.

At the scene, police found a black Ford pickup truck with bullet holes in its windshield.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the shooting, but did not elaborate on whether there was a person in the truck when they arrived.

Mounties said the incident appears to be targeted.

Twenty minutes after the initial report, police said they found a burning vehicle in the 8700 block of Maple Grove Crescent—which is about nine kilometres away—and that they’re investigating whether the scenes are linked.

A burned-out vehicle found in the 8700 block of Maple Grove Crescent on Thursday, Nov. 30Dawson Street was shut down in both directions between Rosser and Madison avenues for police to investigate, and will remain so for “quite some time,” Mounties said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999.

This is a developing story and will be updated.