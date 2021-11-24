Shop Vivier for the Holidays with Vivier Pharma Celebrity Beauty Expert John-Paul Ricchio

VANCOUVER -

Vivier Pharma offers premium pharmaceutical grade skin care products that aim to prepare, target, moisturize and protect the skin.

Vivier Pharma Celebrity Beauty Expert, John-Paul Ricchio, joined CTV Morning Live from The Glasshouse Studios in Toronto, to share Vivier’s luxurious holiday gift sets.

Ricchio featured three sets from Vivier’s Holiday Shop:

Vivier Firmer Skin Gift Set: This kit includes Grenzcine Serum, Grenzcine Face and a bonus gift of Grenzcine Eye. The products in this kit are formulated for thin skin and help increase firmness and hydration. It helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve texture and increase the skin’s luminosity.

Vivier Hydrated Skin Gift Set: This kit includes C E Peptides, Daily Age-Defying Moisturizer, and a free Radiant Eye Contour Cream. The products in this kit are formulated to leave the skin visibly rejuvenated. They protect against signs of aging, while moisturizing, hydrating, and repairing damage.

Vivier Brighter Skin Gift Set: This kit includes Radiance Serum, Skin Brightening Cream, and a free Radiant Eye Contour Cream. The products in this kit are formulated to reduce the appearance of age spots, remove dead skin cells, and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They will brighten skin tone and improve skin texture, leaving the skin with a celebrity glow.

Visit the Vivier Clinic Locator to find out where you can pick up one of these luxurious gift sets near you.

To learn more about giving the gift of beauty check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

