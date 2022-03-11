Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead

One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.

Authorities said the victim was gunned down outside the Superstore location on Seymour Boulevard shortly after 2:45 p.m., and died at the scene.

Blood marks and a damaged BMW could be seen in the aftermath of the shooting, in an area of the parking lot that was cordoned off with police tape Friday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released a statement hours after the shooting confirming that members were investigating in partnership with North Vancouver RCMP. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, or on potential connections to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this incident does not appear to be random," IHIT said in a news release.

Authorities said officers are continuing to gather evidence at the scene, and asked anyone with information on the killing to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

North Vancouver RCMP asked the public to avoid the area on Friday afternoon, and warned drivers to expect traffic delays on southbound routes heading onto the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.