VANCOUVER -- Two men were sent to hospital on Saturday in Kelowna after a shooting, say RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP say they were called to the scene of the incident near Pandosy Street and KLO Road shortly before 7 p.m.

“Kelowna RCMP officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” reads a Saturday evening statement from the RCMP.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but this incident is believed to be targeted,” it continues.

Video taken after the incident shows paramedics working behind yellow tape on a busy commercial street with restaurants. Onlookers can see emergency responders wheeling a man with short hair on a gurney towards a waiting ambulance.

At the time of the statement, RCMP said they did not yet know “the seriousness” of the victims’ injuries.

Police officers were canvassing the neighbourhood on Saturday evening, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.