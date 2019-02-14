

CTV Vancouver





The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is urging members to "be vigilant" until police catch a missing sex offender who was previously convicted of attacking a realtor.

Joseph Davis, 47, was serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault when he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house Monday night, triggering a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

His criminal history includes a 2007 sexual assault against a real estate agent he'd lured to his home in Winnipeg.

"Be aware and be vigilant in your dealings with the public," the REBGV said on Twitter Thursday.

Davis was also convicted of assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement for an attack on a sex worker in 2001.

He has also fled from a halfway house in Vancouver before. The last time, in 2017, he was caught nearly 2,000 kilometres away in the small Saskatchewan community of Langenburg.

Davis is described as white, 5'8" tall, 178 lbs., with short blond hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans, work boots and a small backpack.

Police asked anyone who sees Davis or has information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.