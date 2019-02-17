Sex offender captured in Quebec after leaving Vancouver halfway house
Joseph Davis, 47, failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (Handout)
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 12:34PM PST
A federal sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver was arrested five provinces away.
Joseph Davis, a four-time federal offender, was missing from his halfway house on Feb. 11, prompting police to send out a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Police had warned the public he may be driving a grey 2001 Mercedes SUV.
On Sunday, police in Quebec found Davis driving the SUV when he was arrested.
He remains in police custody.
He had fled from a halfway house in Vancouver in the past. In 2017, he was caught nearly 2,000 kilometres away in the small Saskatchewan community of Langenburg.