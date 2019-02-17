

CTV Vancouver





A federal sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver was arrested five provinces away.

Joseph Davis, a four-time federal offender, was missing from his halfway house on Feb. 11, prompting police to send out a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Police had warned the public he may be driving a grey 2001 Mercedes SUV.

On Sunday, police in Quebec found Davis driving the SUV when he was arrested.

He remains in police custody.

He had fled from a halfway house in Vancouver in the past. In 2017, he was caught nearly 2,000 kilometres away in the small Saskatchewan community of Langenburg.