

CTV Vancouver





Police are on the lookout for a sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house Monday night.

Joseph Davis, 47, had been released under a long-term supervision order when he went missing, triggering a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Davis is a four-time federal offender who was most recently sentenced to four years for sexual assault.

"Please call 911 immediately if you see Joseph Davis or if you have any information about his whereabouts," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

The convict is described as white, 5'8" tall, 178 lbs. with short blond hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans, work boots and a small backpack.