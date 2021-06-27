VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health is temporarily relocating a total of seven COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites due to extreme heat.

On Saturday afternoon the health authority closed down a vaccine clinic in Abbotsford due to high temperatures. Then, late Saturday evening, it announced that six other vaccine clinics would follow suit starting Sunday afternoon.

The alternate clinics will provide “cooler temperatures for immunization” during the afternoon heat.

Those seeking testing or vaccines before 12 p.m. on Sunday and Monday can still attend the original clinics because the sites won’t be as hot in the morning.

From 12 p.m. onward on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28, anyone with appointments at the following clinics should instead go to the alternate sites listed below:

Burnaby COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre; instead head to Christine Sinclair Community Centre

Mission COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre; instead head to Chilliwack Mall

South Surrey COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre; instead head to South Surrey Recreation Centre

Coquitlam COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre; instead head to Haney Place Mall

Langley COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre; instead head to Langley Events Centre

Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre; instead head to Cloverdale Recreation Centre

Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic; instead head to Gateway Church

For more details and specific addresses, head to FraserHealth.ca/registration.